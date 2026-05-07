

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With methane emissions from energy sector near record highs, tried-and-tested abatement measures could make 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas available annually, new IEA analysis shows.



Methane emissions from fossil fuels remained at very high levels in 2025, with no sign they are declining globally, according to the International Energy Agency's latest tracking update. Although some countries are making progress, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East is now highlighting the energy security benefits of abatement measures.



The Global Methane Tracker 2026 presents the IEA's latest estimates for methane emissions from the energy sector, based on the most recent data from satellites and measurement campaigns. It also explores different abatement options, along with their associated costs. The report's findings were launched at an international high-level event on methane action convened by France's G7 Presidency in Paris.



In recent years, many countries and companies have announced efforts to reduce methane emissions as part of efforts to limit near-term global warming and improve air quality, with commitments to reduce methane now covering over half of global oil and gas production. However, methane emissions from the energy sector reached near record highs in 2025, according to the report - revealing a large implementation gap.



The report indicates that around 70 percent of fossil fuel methane emissions in 2025 came from the top 10 emitting countries.



Amid the current energy crisis, tackling methane could also help countries improve gas market security - a top priority following the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has removed close to 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas supply from the market. According to the report, if select countries with spare existing gas export capacity and importing countries were to implement readily accessible methane abatement measures across their gas systems, nearly 15 billion cubic meters of gas could very quickly be made available to markets. Over the longer term, efforts to cut methane from oil and gas operations globally could deliver nearly 100 bcm of gas to markets each year, while eliminating non-emergency gas flaring could unlock a further 100 bcm. Such savings would be double the supply volumes cut off due to the effective closure of the Strait.



IEA Chief Energy Economist Tim Gould, who is presenting the report's key findings at the G7 event, said, 'This is not only a climate issue: there are also major energy security benefits that can come from tackling methane and flaring, especially at a time when the world is urgently looking for additional supply amid the current crisis.'



According to the report, around 70 percent of methane emissions from fossil fuels - or nearly 85 million tons - could be abated with existing technologies. Based on average energy prices in 2025, more than 35 Mt could be avoided at no net cost.



One of the most effective ways to reduce methane is addressing emissions from upstream activities, which currently account for 80 percent of oil and gas methane emissions, the report finds. Canada and the European Union recently introduced robust upstream regulations, while Brazil, Ghana and Kazakhstan are in the process of doing so.



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