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WKN: A2QE6W | ISIN: US88706T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TCZ
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:55
21,000 Euro
-3,67 % -0,800
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TIM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IHS TOWERS
IHS HOLDING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS HOLDING LIMITED6,9000,00 %
TIM SA ADR21,000-3,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.