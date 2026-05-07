Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU5W | ISIN: GB00BND88V85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XW
Stuttgart
08.05.26 | 07:54
2,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9603,24008:10
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
281 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bridgepoint Funding Marks 20 Years Guiding Homebuyers Through Market Turbulence From 2008 Crash to Today

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Bridgepoint Funding, an independent residential mortgage brokerage, is marking its 20th anniversary after helping California homebuyers navigate some of the most volatile housing markets in modern history, from the 2008 financial crisis to the pandemic-era refinance boom and today's high-rate environment.

Founded in 2006 by Broker-Owner Mike Trejo, the firm has built its business around advising borrowers through rapidly shifting conditions, a factor that has become increasingly critical as affordability challenges and lending complexity continue to rise.

Over the past two decades, Bridgepoint Funding has completed more than 2,000 home loan transactions, serving borrowers across a wide range of financial backgrounds. Clients benefit from access to a broad network of lenders and loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and non-QM programs. The company's longevity in a cyclical and highly regulated industry underscores its ability to adapt as both market dynamics and borrower needs evolve.

"Every market cycle brings a different set of challenges, and the past 20 years have been a clear reminder that borrowers need more than just a loan; they need guidance," said Mike Trejo, Broker-Owner of Bridgepoint Funding. "From the 2008 downturn to today's rate environment, we've focused on helping clients make informed decisions that put them in a stronger long-term position."

As the mortgage landscape continues to shift, demand is increasing for more flexible financing solutions, particularly among self-employed borrowers and those who fall outside traditional lending guidelines. Bridgepoint Funding has expanded its offerings in response, with a growing focus on non-QM and alternative loan programs.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue adapting to market changes while maintaining its focus on personalized service and long-term client relationships.

"Reaching 20 years is meaningful, but what matters more is staying relevant in an industry that never stands still," Trejo added. "Our goal is to keep evolving so we can continue to serve the next generation of homebuyers."

About Bridgepoint Funding
Bridgepoint Funding is an independent mortgage brokerage founded in 2006 and headquartered in Pleasant Hill, CA. The firm is licensed in California and specializes in purchase and refinance lending across a diverse product mix, including conventional, FHA, jumbo, and non-QM loans. For more information, visit https://bpfund.com/.

About Mike Trejo
Mike Trejo is the Broker-Owner of Bridgepoint Funding and a Bay Area native with over two decades of mortgage experience. Personally licensed in California, Texas, and Washington, he began his career as a loan officer in 2000 and has since built a track record of consistent production. He has been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage News, Scotsman Guide, and NAHREP as a Top 1% Mortgage Loan Originator nationwide in multiple years.

CONTACT:
Mike Trejo, Broker/Owner
(925) 478-8630
mtrejo@bpfund.com

SOURCE: BP Funding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bridgepoint-funding-marks-20-years-guiding-homebuyers-through-market-1163509

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.