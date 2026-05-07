Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered common share unit financing (the "Financing") consisting of up to 3,000,000 common share units (the "Units") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") that entitles the holder of a Warrant, upon further payment to the Corporation, to acquire one additional common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share on any date prior to the date which is three (3) years following the closing date of the Financing or tranche thereunder.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for working capital purposes.

The Corporation does not intend to pay any finder's fees under the Financing.

Insiders (as that term is defined by securities laws) may participate for 25% or more of the Financing.

The Financing is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals as well as a customary four-month hold period on securities issued, all as pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the matters related to the Financing, such as the number of Units issued, if any, and the closing, if any, of the Financing. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296425

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.