Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") provides a corporate update.

Cessation of Control Person

The Issuer advises that Ryan Kalt is no longer a Control Person (as that term is defined by TSX Venture Exchange policy) of the Issuer. The Issuer has made the determination based upon publicly filed reporting by said individual as relates to changes to his privately held security holdings in the Issuer.

Voluntary Surrender and Cancellation of Stock Options

Subsequent to ceasing to be a Control Person but unrelated, the Issuer also advises that Mr. Kalt, a Director, has voluntarily surrendered for cancellation an aggregate of 625,000 stock options of the Issuer (the "Options") effective today, May 27, 2026 (the "Option Surrender"). The surrendered Options were previously granted under the Issuer's fixed stock option plan and were exercisable at a price of $0.06 per common share until April 9, 2029. The Corporation has accepted the Option Surrender and the Options have been cancelled effective today, May 27, 2026. No consideration was paid to Mr. Kalt nor is any consideration payable by the Issuer in connection with the surrender or with respect to the cancellation of the Options. Following the Option Surrender, Mr. Kalt holds no stock options in the Issuer. Directors of the Issuer are eligible to participate in the Issuer's option plan.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding certain mining-related exploration interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the matters related to the creation and/or presence of future Control Person(s) and matters related to the Issuer's stock option plan and/or options granted thereunder. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299030

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.