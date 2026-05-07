

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has issued a proposed rule that would allow specific categories of critical infrastructure sites to apply for restrictions on drone operations around their facilities. Restrictions - which would be submitted and approved via a new FAA web portal - will be approved based on safety or security criteria. Sixteen sectors would be eligible for restrictions including energy production, transportation systems, chemical facilities, water treatment plants, and defense industrial complexes.



'Restoring airspace sovereignty in America means protecting sensitive locations from aerial threats while providing clear guidance to drone pilots so they can operate with confidence. This rule does just that,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



The rule would establish two types of restrictions: Standard Unmanned Aircraft Flight Restriction and Special Unmanned Aircraft Flight Restriction.



Standard Unmanned Aircraft Flight Restriction is a general restriction barring unmanned aircraft operations within a specific boundary except operators who have previously met rigorous safety and security standards.



Special Unmanned Aircraft Flight Restriction is a much more severe restriction that bars unmanned aircraft operations within a specific boundary for all operators unless they have the express, prior approval from both the FAA and the sponsoring agency.



The restricted area would have clearly defined horizontal and vertical boundaries and violators could face civil or criminal penalties. The rule would also allow site operator to contact law enforcement if a drone flew in a restricted area, after which authorities can use Remote ID to locate the control station or operator.



Pilots could face license suspensions, revocations, fines, and criminal charges for entering these no fly zones.



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