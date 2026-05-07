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WKN: A2QQJB | ISIN: US52886N4060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 15:30
0,676 US-Dollar
+0,27 % +0,002
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LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

CEO Rich Christopher Discusses Recently Announced Material Transfer Agreement Extension and 2026 Research Priorities

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, today released the second episode of Reformulated: Into the Mainstream, the Company's ongoing investor communications series.

The latest episode features CEO Rich Christopher in conversation with host Ana Berry. The discussion covers the recently announced extension of Lexaria's Material Transfer Agreement with a global pharmaceutical partner through year-end 2026, the Company's 2026 GLP-1 research priorities, and how ongoing business development activity fits within Lexaria's broader commercial strategy.

The second episode is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZaXvP-PpJM

"The extension reflects continued engagement around DehydraTECH and the data we expect to generate this year," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "Our focus remains on producing compelling clinical evidence and expanding the dialogue with potential partners across GLP-1 and beyond."

Additional episodes will be released periodically, covering Lexaria's clinical pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and developments across the oral drug delivery landscape.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-bioscience-releases-second-episode-of-investor-video-series-1164658

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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