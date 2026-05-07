ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Launches ACCESS Insights & Analytics, AI-Powered Press Release Scoring Platform

New platform scores press releases across eight AI metrics, predicts LLM discoverability, and delivers actionable recommendations alongside live engagement data.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), a leading communications technology company delivering Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions, today announced the launch of ACCESS Insights & Analytics, an AI-powered analytics platform that transforms how organizations measure the performance and impact of their press releases.

The platform introduces a fundamentally new approach to press release analytics, replacing static post-distribution reports with interactive, AI-scored dashboards that evaluate content quality, predict AI discoverability, and track real-time media engagement across the distribution lifecycle.

Predictive Insights & Live Analytics

The platform delivers two in-depth looks at performance. The Insights Report is generated within 24 hours of distribution and scores press release content across eight structured AI metrics. The Analytics Report refreshes on demand (up to 10 times per day) showing real-time media pickups, engagement rates, and geographic reach.

Key Capabilities

AI Content Quality Scoring - Eight metrics grade content quality, brand sentiment, SEO optimization, readability, engagement potential, newsworthiness, message clarity, and LLM citation readiness.

LLM Visibility Prediction - Predicts how likely a release is to be cited by ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini. No other newswire platform offers this capability.

Sentiment & Messaging Analysis - Scores announcement tone with positive, neutral, and negative breakdowns plus message consistency and headline effectiveness ratings.

Real-Time Media Pickup Tracking - Monitors which outlets publish the release, with reach data, geographic distribution, and category breakdowns updated on demand.

Audience Engagement Analytics - Tracks views, engagement rates, click-through patterns, and sharing signals through a live dashboard.

Actionable Recommendations - Every Insights Report includes four AI-generated recommendations with concrete steps and impact ratings.

Interactive Dashboard - Tabbed HTML interface with one-click PDF export, replacing static reports. Viewable directly within the ACCESS Newswire platform.

ACCESS Insights & Analytics will be rolled out to enhance ACCESS PR and ACCESS IR subscriptions beginning this month. Pay-as-you-go customers can upgrade their plans to access the full suite. To learn more or request early access, visit accessnewswire.com.

The company has launched the initiative under the campaign theme killthereport, reflecting its commitment to replacing the industry's static reporting model with live, AI-powered analytics.

Industry Leadership

For decades, the press release distribution industry has relied on static reporting formats that show where a release was sent, but not how it performed. Traditional reports measure distribution reach without evaluating the content itself, leaving communications teams without the insights needed to improve their craft or demonstrate ROI.

ACCESS Insights & Analytics closes that gap by combining AI-powered content analysis with live platform data in a single interactive dashboard, giving communications professionals both a scorecard for their content and a real-time view of its market impact.

"For the first time, communications teams can not only see where their release was distributed, but whether the content itself is effective," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ACCESS Newswire. "ACCESS Insights & Analytics scores content quality, predicts AI discoverability, and shows real-time engagement, all in one interactive dashboard. This is what modern press release analytics should look like."

Balbirnie added, "The killthereport initiative reflects our belief that static distribution reports no longer meet the needs of communications professionals. With eight AI scoring metrics, LLM visibility prediction, and on-demand performance data, we're giving our customers tools that no other newswire platform provides."

Subscription Growth and Platform Strategy

The launch of ACCESS Insights & Analytics supports ACCESS Newswire's strategy to expand its integrated ACCESS PR and ACCESS IR platforms. The company guides toward average subscription ARR of $14,000 to $15,000 per customer by year-end 2026, driven by expanded capabilities and growing demand for AI-powered communications technology.

ACCESS Newswire expects this upgrade to unlock additional revenue from its global pay-as-you-go customer base during the second half of 2026, as organizations seek deeper analytics from their corporate announcements.

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, our confidence that our shift from pay-as-you-go to a subscription-based model is building the sustainable, predictable business we have been working toward and our belief that our various initiatives will further strengthen our performance and drive improved results in both the near and long-term.

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-launches-access-insights-and-analytics-ai-powered-1164679