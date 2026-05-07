Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. ("ADMA Biologics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADMA).

On May 6, 2026, ADMA Biologics reported that "[b]eginning in the second half of 2025 and continuing into the first quarter of 2026, new FDA-approved IVIG products, and other pharmaceutical products which compete with certain IVIG product uses, entered the market with aggressive pricing tactics, including extended payment terms, rebates and discounts. This has led to increases in raw material plasma supply and finished goods inventory across the distribution network. This created competitive intensity and distribution recalibration across the industry which impacted [ADMA Biologics'] first quarter of 2026 results, mainly as it relates to BIVIGAM, but broadly across the IVIG complex. If this trend of competitive pricing tactics continues, future results and penetration for [its] products may be adversely impacted."

Following this news, ADMA Biologics' stock price fell sharply in after-hours trading on May 6, 2026 and declined more than 21% in pre-market trading on May 7, 2026.

The Company's disclosure follows a March 2026 Culper Research report which stated, among other things, that ". . . ADMA's reported growth is a fiction driven more than entirely by a de facto channel stuffing scheme and an undisclosed related party distributor."

Additional information available at https://kehoelawfirm.com/adma-biologics-stock/.

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Source: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.