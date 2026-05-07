

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway has become the latest country to join the Pax Silica initiative.



The Pax Silica Initiative is a U.S.-led international coalition launched in December to secure supply chains for semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and critical minerals. It aims to reduce reliance on coerced, concentrated supply chains - particularly regarding China - by fostering a 'trusted' ecosystem for advanced technology, manufacturing, and energy.



As a member of Pax Silica, Norway will play a leading role in developing diversified critical mineral supply chains, the State Department said, welcoming its decision to join the group.



Norway's Ambassador to the United States, Anniken Huitfeldt, signed the Pax Silica Declaration in Washington, D.C., officially acknowledging Norway's participation in the initiative. The United States and Norway affirmed their commitment to continue expanding market access for industry and advanced technological value chains.



Norway is the fifteenth Pax Silica signatory, joining Australia, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



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