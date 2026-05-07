

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.22 to $1.24 per share on revenues between $2.39 billion and $2.41 billion.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.88 to $5.00 per share on revenues between about $9.575 billion and $9.725 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share on revenues between about $9.0 billion and $9.2 billion.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company's common stock to be paid on May 26, 2026 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on May 8, 2026.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, HWM is trading on the NYSE at $277.22, up $20.75 or 8.09 percent.



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