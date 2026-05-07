BCM One Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Unlock New Opportunities for IT Partners

Enables partners to offer carrier-grade communications while simplifying the complexities of telecom compliance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / BCM One, a global provider of voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions serving businesses from SMB to global enterprises, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX partners can now offer Pure IP's Global Voice and Network Services and SkySwitch's white-label UCaaS to their customers-two BCM One brands that collectively span SMB, enterprise, and channel markets.

TD SYNNEX's partner community-including resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators-brings deep enterprise IT expertise and long-standing customer relationships that align with the markets BCM One serves. Together, the companies enable communications and connectivity solutions to reach customers through trusted partners already embedded within their technology environments.

Historically, telecom taxation and regulatory complexity have limited many IT partners' ability to deliver telecom services as part of a broader solution stack. At the same time, distributed enterprises managing voice, connectivity, and compliance across multiple geographies have often been forced to assemble fragmented solutions on their own. This partnership removes these barriers. TD SYNNEX partners can now move beyond recommending telecom solutions to delivering a complete, end-to-end communications stack, while BCM One manages the associated regulatory and tax requirements across multiple go-to-market models.

"BCM One's communications and collaboration SaaS-based model delivers recurring, predictable revenues for the life of the account, which provides both growth and stability for partner businesses," said Marcie Stout, Vice President, Google, Cloud Marketplaces & ISV Alliances at TD SYNNEX. "By adding BCM One to our vendor portfolio, we're expanding opportunities across our ecosystem, giving partners access to recurring revenue without the regulatory overhead traditionally associated with this space, while enabling customers to increase efficiency, differentiate in the market, and drive future growth."

For BCM One, the partnership diversifies its routes to market beyond direct and agent channels. It extends reach through TD SYNNEX's partner network across enterprise IT markets.

"We remove one of the biggest barriers to growth - taxation and compliance, so TD SYNNEX partners can stay focused on scaling their business and unlocking new revenue opportunities faster than competition. That capability is built by meaningful product innovation led by our Chief Product Officer, Adnon Dow, and his team," stated Bryan Sheppeck, Chief Revenue Officer at BCM One.

For more information about BCM One and its portfolio of brands and solutions, visit www.bcmone.com.

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ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is global telecom holding company operating a global communications and managed services platform across five operating brands-Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK and Flowroute-delivering voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions spanning SMB to global enterprises. BCM One has over 625 employees and 140,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

ABOUT TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as respected corporate citizens. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com.

Contact

Emily Moseley, Corporate Communications

727-538-5864

Emily.moseley@tdsynnex.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bcm-one-announces-partnership-with-td-synnex-to-unlock-new-opportunities-for-it-1163867