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WKN: 823212 | ISIN: DE0008232125 | Ticker-Symbol: LHA
Xetra
07.05.26 | 17:35
8,372 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1668,20408:21
8,1588,19808:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 15:58 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07. May 2026 / 15:47 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Street address Venloer Straße 151-153
Postal code 50672
City Cologne
LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
Causeway Capital Holdings LLC Wilmington, Delaware US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

04.05.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New3.02% 0.00% 3.02% 1,199,282,895
Previous notificationn/a% n/a% n/a% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 36,164,890 0.00% 3.02%
Total36,164,890 3.02%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Causeway Capital Holdings LLC
Causeway Capital Management LLC 3.02%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

07.05.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Straße 151-153.
50672 Koeln
Germany
Internet https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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