LG Electronics USA: LG Electronics Earns 'Top 1%' Sustainability Ranking From S&P Global for Third Year in a Row

Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Other Accolades Reaffirm Company's Global ESG Leadership

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / News Summary

LG Electronics achieved the "Top 1%" ranking in S&P Global's 2026 Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third straight year.

The company scored 77 out of 100 points, the highest in the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry categories.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index listed LG for the 14th consecutive year, the longest record for a Korean home appliance company.

Additional global ESG recognition includes an upgraded "AA" MSCI ESR Rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International and a "Platinum" rating from EcoVadis.

LG Electronics has earned the "Top 1%" ranking in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the third consecutive year, with a score of 77 out of 100.

LG achieved the highest marks in the CSA's Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry categories, reflecting the company's commitment to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) management.

The ranking recognizes LG's consistent performance across multiple criteria, including environmental policies, human rights, supply chain management and customer relations. LG also received high ratings in governance, reflecting its transparency and efforts to strengthen the independence of its board of directors.

S&P Global's CSA provides a detailed evaluation of companies' ESG performance. In the latest assessment, only 70 of 9,243 companies across 62 industries earned the "Top 1%" ranking. LG was one of only two Korean companies to receive the distinction.

LG has also been recognized by other respected global institutions:

The company was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the 14th year in a row, underscoring LG's sustained ESG leadership. This represents the longest index record for a Korean home appliance company and places LG among the top 10 percent for sustainability among the world's 2,500 largest companies.

LG earned an upgraded "AA" MSCI ESR Rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International this year after five years at the "A" level.

The company also achieved a second consecutive "Platinum" rating from EcoVadis, a distinction reserved for the top 1 percent of companies in their industry category, and received a "Low" ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics.

As LG continues its commitment to sustainable management, it is working to transition all global business sites to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, a goal that already has been achieved in the United States. To support a circular economy, LG is increasing its use of recycled plastics and developing paper-based cushioning materials as part of its plastic reduction initiatives.

The range of carbon reduction initiatives LG is pursuing includes voluntary certification for its high-efficiency heat pump technologies. The company is also strengthening corporate governance by enhancing the board's independence and transparency through the appointment of a chairman from among its independent directors.

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About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

About LG Electronics USA

Eleven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. www.LG.com.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

john.taylor@lge.com

+1 202 719 3490

www.LG.com

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lg-electronics-earns-top-1-sustainability-ranking-from-sandp-global-fo-1164793