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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 15:25
7,480 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2457,54508:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) on 7 May 2026

Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today on 7 May 2026. The AGM was held at Näringslivets Hus in Stockholm, Sweden, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

Adoption of the profit and loss statement, the balance sheet, and dividend

The AGM adopted the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet, as well as the consolidated profit and loss statement and the consolidated balance sheet. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved that a dividend of SEK 0.39 per share should be paid to the shareholders. 11 May 2026 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends. Payment of dividend is expected to be facilitated by Euroclear on 15 May 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the 2025 financial year.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditor, and determination of fees for the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall consist of six (6) board members without deputy board members. Birgitta Stymne Göransson, Karl Petersson, Mikael Vinje and Nina Linander were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and Mikael Stöhr and Joachim Zetterlund were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Mikael Stöhr was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that compensation to the Board shall be paid in the amount of SEK 1,000,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 430,000 each to the other members of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, compensation shall be paid in the amount of SEK 200,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 100,000 each to other members of the Audit Committee, and in the amount of SEK 100,000 to the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 60,000 each to the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and fee to the auditor will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The Board of Directors' Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025 was approved.

Amendment of the instructions for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to amend the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Long-term performance-based investment share program

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term performance-based investment share program for Group Management Team and other key employees within the Asker group (the "Plan 2026"). To ensure delivery of shares under the Plan 2026, the AGM also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to issue Class C shares, repurchase issued Class C shares and to transfer own ordinary shares. As the proposals under items 17 a-b were approved by the required majority, the alternative proposal under item 17 c did not need to be considered by the AGM.

Authorisation to resolve on share issue, warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the Annual General Meeting 2027, on one or more occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment or payment through set-off or with contribution in kind, or otherwise on specific terms, decide on the issuance of new ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The number of newly issued ordinary shares, convertibles and/or warrants may not result in the number of shares increasing by more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares at the time of the first exercise of the proposed authorisation. The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors, to potentially expand the company's shareholder base and to carry out acquisitions.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the AGM are available at Asker's website, www.asker.com/about-us/corporate-governance/general-meeting/agm-2026/.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 7 May 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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