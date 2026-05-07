

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased around 1 percent in the past 24 hours as markets anxiously wait for the outcome of the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the Middle East conflict.



The decline in crypto prices comes amidst the Dollar's retreat and an easing in sovereign bond yields.



The six-currency Dollar Index which had closed at 98.02 on Wednesday touched a high of 98.06 on Thursday and is currently trading 0.18 percent lower at 97.84.



Sovereign bond yields in the U.S. have declined across tenors. Ten-year bond yields have declined 0.46 percent to trade at 4.335 percent. Thirty-year bond yields have shed 0.18 percent to trade at 4.934 percent. Five-year bond yields have also declined 0.82 percent in the day's trading to 3.969 percent.



The CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market is currently at 49 which denotes a neutral sentiment.



The bearish sentiment in the markets is reflected in the 24-hour liquidation statistics as well. The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass reveals long positions far exceeding short positions. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $313 million, comprising long positions of $216 million and short positions of $97 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization has shed more than a percent in the past 24 hours to $2.68 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has also declined 18 percent to $133 billion. Around 30 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 20 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1 percent lower at $80,470.06. The current price is around 36 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has however gained 5.2 percent in the past week, limiting year-to-date losses to 8.1 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $46 million on Wednesday, versus net inflows of $467 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $135 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 11th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Saudi Aramco is ranked 10th whereas Meta Platforms is ranked 12th.



Ethereum (ETH) has dropped 1.8 percent overnight as it traded at $2,311.90. The leading alternate coin is trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows decreasing to $12 million on Wednesday from $98 million on Tuesday.



Ethereum is currently ranked 63rd in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is currently at 60.30 percent. At the same time, Ethereum's share of the of the crypto market is 10.44 percent. Amidst the mild risk aversion, stablecoins account for 12.13 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped 1.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.40, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.05 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $645.87. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) edged up 0.87 percent overnight to $88.54. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall rallied 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3480. The trading price is 21 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 2.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1092. DOGE is trading 85 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 2.9 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $42.42, around 29 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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