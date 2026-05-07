

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $53 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $3.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $896 million from $715 million last year.



Genmab A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue: $896 Mln vs. $715 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.065 B To $ 4.395 B



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