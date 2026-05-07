Infant Bacterial Therapeutics: Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

At the Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) on May 7, 2026, among other things, the following was resolved:



- to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet;

- that no dividend is made;

- discharge from liability granted to Board members and the CEO,

- that the Board shall consist of five members with no deputies;

- that an unchanged remuneration shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of SEK 340,000 and an unchanged additional remuneration for the work as Chairman of the Board of SEK 400,000 as well as unchanged remuneration to other Board members not employed by the company of SEK 170,000 each;

- that an unchanged remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Remuneration Committee of SEK 44,000 to the Chairman and SEK 22,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee;

- that an unchanged remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Audit Committee of SEK 50,000 to the Chairman and SEK 25,000 to the other members of the Audit Committee;

- that fees to the auditor to be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

- re-election of Margareta Hagman, Eva Idén, Anthon Jahreskog, Kristina Sjöblom Nygren and Peter Rothschild as Board members;

- re-election of Peter Rothschild as Chairman of the Board;

- re-election of the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB as auditor of the company;

- on appointment of the Nominating Committee in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal;

- approval of the Board's remuneration report;

- to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal;

- authorization for new issuance of shares in accordance with the Board's proposal; and

- implementation of an employee stock option program for employees in the company of not more than 185,000 employee stock options, where each employee stock option gives the holder, after a three-year vesting period commencing upon allocation of the employee stock options, a right to subscribe for one new Class B share in the company against cash consideration at an exercise price corresponding to 200 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company's Class B share during the ten trading days preceding the General Meeting, and that delivery of shares under the program is covered by the issuance of not more than 215,000 warrants, of which 30,000 were issued to cover potential cash flow effects arising from the program.

Contacts

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Maria Ekdahl, CFO

info@ibtherapeutics.com