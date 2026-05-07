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WKN: 911443 | ISIN: US9113631090 | Ticker-Symbol: UR3
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:49
799,20 Euro
-0,67 % -5,40
Branche
Dienstleistungen
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UNITED RENTALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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797,40807,8008:43
801,40811,2008:42
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore and United Rentals Announce Workforce Development Collaboration to Advance Apprenticeship Training Nationwide

New partnership with United Academy expands access to standardized, portable operator credentials, improving safety, productivity, and workforce mobility across jobsites

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / ProScore today announced a collaborative partnership with United Rentals, United Academy to expand access to equipment operator training and nationally recognized credentials across the construction and energy sectors.

Through ProScore Powered by United Academy, ProScore partners can now access operator training opportunities directly within the ProScore platform, creating a more flexible and scalable approach to workforce development.

This partnership helps to improve consistency in training and the availability of hands-on experience for equipment operators. By integrating United Academy's training programs into the ProScore platform, partners can now offer structured, hands-on training across up to 12 types of equipment. This model creates a pathway for skill development and expanding opportunities for apprentices, journeyworkers, operators, and foremen to broaden their capabilities.

"Workforce development in our industry requires more than access, it requires consistency, credibility, and real-world readiness," said Josh Oglesby, COO of ProScore Technologies. "This partnership allows us to connect our partners to a nationally recognized training network while giving operators the opportunity to build skills that translate across jobsites."

Operators who complete training through United Academy earn portable, industry-recognized credentials that validate their ability to safely operate equipment. These credentials reduce the need for repeated, site-based evaluations, helping minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency.

With United Rentals' extensive national footprint and training network, the partnership also expands access to training locations, enabling operators to complete evaluations closer to where they live and work.

"Providing accessible, high-quality training is essential to building a safer and more capable workforce," said Clinton Riach, Renewable Energy Business Development with United Rentals. "Through this ProScore partnership, we're making it easier for operators to gain the experience and credentials they need to succeed across a wide range of projects."

In addition to improving access, the partnership will help ProScore partners attain some of the following goals:

  • A more uniformly trained workforce

  • Reduced safety incidents

  • Increased productivity

By aligning training, credentialing, and workforce data within a single platform, ProScore and United Academy are creating a more connected and efficient model for developing skilled equipment operators at scale.

About ProScore Technologies

ProScore is a workforce solutions company committed to developing labor for the clean energy and construction sectors. Through structured apprenticeship programs and partnerships with industry leaders, ProScore is advancing careers for the next generation of skilled tradespeople. ProScore Technologies powers this mission through a software platform designed to support regulatory compliance, workforce reporting, and operational oversight across the energy and construction industries. The platform enables structured data collection, validation, and reporting across multi-party project environments ensuring clarity, confidence, and control from the jobsite to the boardroom. For more information, visit www.proscore.ai and on LinkedIn.

About United Rentals, United Academy

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,658 rental locations in North America, 44 in Europe, 46 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 27,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers a fleet of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $22.59 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Media Contacts:

David Breedlove

Christina Andrews

ProScore

United Rentals

david.breedlove@proscore.ai

candrews@ur.com

SOURCE: ProScore Technologies LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proscore-and-united-rentals-announce-workforce-development-collab-1164791

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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