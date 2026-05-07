SMX Public Limited: SMX Launches Digital Material Passport Platform to Give Physical Materials a Verified Identity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) has launched its Digital Material Passport Platform, a new system designed to connect physical materials and products to secure digital records, creating verified identity, traceability, compliance, and authentication across global supply chains.

The platform builds on SMX's molecular marking technology, which embeds invisible markers directly into materials and links them to a digital record that can travel with the material throughout its lifecycle.

By creating a persistent identity for materials, the Digital Material Passport Platform allows companies to verify origin, composition, chain of custody, recycled content, authenticity, and movement from production through reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into the supply chain.

For industries including plastics, metals, textiles, precious materials, and other industrial inputs, the platform creates a stronger foundation for trust and accountability. Instead of relying only on paperwork, certificates, labels, or supplier declarations, companies can connect proof directly to the material itself.

SMX's platform is designed to support compliance reporting, product authentication, material sorting, recycling verification, and supply-chain transparency. It also gives brands, manufacturers, recyclers, and regulators a more reliable way to confirm what a material is, where it came from, how it moved, and whether its claims can be verified.

The company is rolling out access in stages, first offering platform access to existing customers and partners during April 2026, with bookings for new clients expected to open May 4, 2026.

For SMX, the launch marks a major step toward building the infrastructure for a proof-based materials economy - one where physical goods no longer depend solely on external documentation, but carry a verified identity of their own.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-launches-digital-material-passport-platform-to-give-physical-1164806