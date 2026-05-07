Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 22:00
1,240 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 19:26 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Launches Digital Material Passport Platform to Give Physical Materials a Verified Identity

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) has launched its Digital Material Passport Platform, a new system designed to connect physical materials and products to secure digital records, creating verified identity, traceability, compliance, and authentication across global supply chains.

The platform builds on SMX's molecular marking technology, which embeds invisible markers directly into materials and links them to a digital record that can travel with the material throughout its lifecycle.

By creating a persistent identity for materials, the Digital Material Passport Platform allows companies to verify origin, composition, chain of custody, recycled content, authenticity, and movement from production through reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into the supply chain.

For industries including plastics, metals, textiles, precious materials, and other industrial inputs, the platform creates a stronger foundation for trust and accountability. Instead of relying only on paperwork, certificates, labels, or supplier declarations, companies can connect proof directly to the material itself.

SMX's platform is designed to support compliance reporting, product authentication, material sorting, recycling verification, and supply-chain transparency. It also gives brands, manufacturers, recyclers, and regulators a more reliable way to confirm what a material is, where it came from, how it moved, and whether its claims can be verified.

The company is rolling out access in stages, first offering platform access to existing customers and partners during April 2026, with bookings for new clients expected to open May 4, 2026.

For SMX, the launch marks a major step toward building the infrastructure for a proof-based materials economy - one where physical goods no longer depend solely on external documentation, but carry a verified identity of their own.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-launches-digital-material-passport-platform-to-give-physical-1164806

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.