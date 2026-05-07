New USB-C connector for pass-through charging: Enables students to charge iPad while simultaneously using a wired audio headset.

Enables students to charge iPad while simultaneously using a wired audio headset. Home for Apple Pencil: Our updated design allows Apple Pencil to magnetically attach, while the case latch keeps it securely in place when not in use.

Our updated design allows Apple Pencil to magnetically attach, while the case latch keeps it securely in place when not in use. Military-grade drop protection : Drop protection up to 6.6 ft, plus backpack drop-tested 10,000 times so iPad stays protected through tumbles and falls.

: Drop protection up to 6.6 ft, plus backpack drop-tested 10,000 times so iPad stays protected through tumbles and falls. Easy deployment at scale: Features a QR code for easy tracking and a window for iPad asset tag visibility, simplifying management for educational institutions and technology administrators.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today introduced Rugged Combo 4c and Rugged Combo 4c Touch for iPad (A16) and iPad (10th generation), expanding the best-selling Rugged Combo portfolio. Designed to maximize classroom time, the new keyboard cases feature a fully sealed keyboard and a versatile USB-C port that enables students to charge iPad and use a wired headset at the same time. Built to withstand the daily rigors of student life, from backpack commutes to accidental spills, the Rugged Combo 4c ensures that technology remains a reliable tool for learning with simple asset management for IT staff.

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Logitech today introduced Rugged Combo 4c and Rugged Combo 4c Touch for iPad (A16) and iPad (10th generation), expanding the best-selling Rugged Combo portfolio.

"Rugged Combo 4c and Rugged Combo 4c Touch are designed to enhance teaching and learning," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager of Mobile and Audio Solutions at Logitech. "By incorporating feedback from educators, students and technology directors in the design process, we developed a solution that directly addresses key classroom needs, such as simultaneous charging and peripheral device use."

As audio becomes increasingly central to literacy, language learning, and digital assessments, Rugged Combo 4c ensures that technology seamlessly supports the lesson. The addition of a dedicated USB-C port allows students to charge iPads and use wired headphones, eliminating the need to choose between power and audio. This flexibility ensures a consistent lesson flow, allowing students to engage deeply for extended periods of time with digital content in any classroom setting.

For technology administrators, Rugged Combo 4c is designed to simplify deployment at scale. Each unit includes a large asset tag window for quick iPad asset identification and an integrated QR code for rapid accessory serial number tracking. These features reduce the time required for asset management, allowing IT teams to deploy and manage large fleets of devices with greater speed and accuracy.

By integrating new enhancements with the popular elements from the Rugged Combo line, these new products aim to keep everyone engaged and on task. Additional features include:

Smart Connector: Instantly pairs with iPad for seamless setup, powered directly by iPad so charging of the Rugged Combo 4c is never required.

Instantly pairs with iPad for seamless setup, powered directly by iPad so charging of the Rugged Combo 4c is never required. Multi-touch Trackpad : The Rugged Combo 4c Touch features a large, high-precision trackpad so students can seamlessly navigate and engage with content in a natural, intuitive way.

: The Rugged Combo 4c Touch features a large, high-precision trackpad so students can seamlessly navigate and engage with content in a natural, intuitive way. Sealed, Spill-Resistant Keyboard: Delivers a comfortable and silent typing experience while protecting against spills in busy classroom environments.

Delivers a comfortable and silent typing experience while protecting against spills in busy classroom environments. Easy to clean : Designed with durable and easy-to-clean material, tested to withstand over three years of daily cleaning at schools.

: Designed with durable and easy-to-clean material, tested to withstand over three years of daily cleaning at schools. Four use modes: Type, View, Read, Sketch.

Availability

Rugged Combo 4c and Rugged Combo 4c Touch are available to order through Logitech's authorized education distributors. For details on product specifications or support, please visit https://www.logitech.com/rugged-combo-4.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506094118/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Spander, Logitech

Global Communications

wspander@logitech.com