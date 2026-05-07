SMX Public Limited: SMX Turns Plastic Cost Parity Into a Business Case for Verified Materials

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is entering the next phase of the plastic-pricing reset: moving the conversation from cost parity to cost control.

On March 27, SMX outlined how rising energy prices, regulatory pressure and verification costs were reshaping the economics of virgin and recycled plastic. The core argument was direct: recycled plastic is no longer simply an ESG choice. Under the right market conditions, it can become a lower-risk, lower-cost and more resilient material input.

That argument has only become more current.

Virgin plastic remains tied to oil, gas and petrochemical volatility. Recycled plastic, by contrast, is increasingly being evaluated not only for environmental value, but for its ability to reduce exposure to feedstock swings, compliance pressure and supply-chain uncertainty.

In SMX's earlier analysis, combined energy and regulatory pressure showed virgin plastic trending toward roughly $1,840 per ton compared with recycled plastic near $1,430 per ton, creating a potential 20-25% cost advantage for recycled material.

But economics alone are not enough. The market still needs proof.

That is where SMX's technology becomes central. By embedding invisible molecular markers into materials and linking them to secure digital records, SMX gives plastic a persistent identity. Origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody and lifecycle history can be verified directly, rather than inferred through paperwork or self-reported claims.

Since that March 27 release, SMX has also launched its Digital Material Passport Platform, a system designed to connect physical materials to secure digital records and support verified material identity, traceability, audit-grade data and real-world asset digitization across plastics, metals and advanced materials. The company announced the DMPP launch on April 6, with access for existing customers beginning in April and new-client bookings opening May 4.

The timing matters. Plastic markets are no longer being judged only by price. They are being judged by risk, verification, compliance and confidence. TIME Magazine recently highlighted that same shift in a feature examining how proof-based systems are changing the economics of plastic and recycled materials, with SMX cited as part of the movement away from assumption-based claims and toward material-level verification.

For manufacturers, brands and recyclers, the result is a stronger business case. Verified recycled plastic can help reduce reliance on volatile virgin inputs, support compliance with recycled-content and producer-responsibility requirements, improve procurement confidence and protect margins without forcing companies to compromise product quality or pass every cost increase to consumers.

That is the new relevance of cost parity. It is not just that recycled plastic can compete with virgin plastic. It is that verified recycled plastic can become a more dependable economic input.

SMX's role is to make that dependability measurable. Its technology helps turn recycled material from a claim into an authenticated asset, from a sustainability promise into a verified supply-chain record, and from a compliance burden into a cost-control tool.

The March 27 thesis was that recycled plastic was approaching a pricing inflection point. The current reality is broader: proof is becoming the mechanism that allows that inflection point to scale.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC is a technology company focused on digitizing physical objects for a circular and closed-loop economy. The Company's platform is designed to mark, track, authenticate and monetize materials and products across their lifecycle, helping businesses move from assumption-based systems to verified material intelligence.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-turns-plastic-cost-parity-into-a-business-case-for-verified-1164999