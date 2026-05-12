SMX Public Limited: SMX And The Age Of Parity: Why Verified Recycling May Become The Only Way To Maintain Modern Life

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Last week, SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) outlined what it called the "Age of Parity" - the moment when recycled plastics and virgin plastics begin converging in cost due to war, oil volatility, supply chain disruption, tariffs, and resource pressure. But parity may prove to be only the beginning.

In effect, plastic is becoming a strategic material.

As plastic prices surge globally and supply chains tighten, the conversation around recycling is rapidly shifting from environmental idealism to economic necessity. This is now feeding directly into inflation and household affordability. Plastic is no longer simply a cheap, limitless material. In many regions, it is becoming scarcer, more volatile in price, and increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical disruption.

Recent reporting underscores the severity of the shift. An April 2026 report from IDNFinancials noted that supply disruptions tied to Middle East instability pushed domestic plastic prices up "by as much as 100%." The article detailed how conflict-driven disruptions in oil and petrochemical markets are now flowing directly into consumer and industrial plastic pricing.

Source: IDNFinancials - Supply disruption pushes domestic plastic prices up by as much as 100%

This is a systemic global risk, but also a generational infrastructure opportunity.

That matters because plastic has become deeply embedded in modern civilization. Following World War II, plastic transformed global manufacturing and consumer economies. Cheap, lightweight, durable, and scalable, it became one of the most widely distributed materials in human history - touching everything from food packaging and medicine to automotive manufacturing, electronics, infrastructure, and healthcare.

The modern quality of life - from sterile medical devices to affordable consumer goods - has been built in large part on abundant plastic.

But abundance is no longer guaranteed.

Global waste and materials data are now painting a more urgent picture. The World Bank's new "What a Waste 3.0" findings estimate that nearly 29% of all plastic waste worldwide - roughly 93 million tonnes annually - is mismanaged. At the same time, global waste volumes are projected to rise dramatically in the coming decades.

Source: World Bank - What a Waste 3.0 / Ten Charts that Explain the Global Waste Crisis

This convergence of scarcity, volatility, and waste creates a new economic imperative: verified recycling and material intelligence. Not just recycling more, but knowing exactly what that material is.

The future of plastics may depend not simply on recycling more material, but on knowing exactly what that material is, where it came from, and whether it can reliably re-enter manufacturing supply chains at scale. This is the shift from volume to verification.

Through its molecular marking and digital traceability platform, SMX has developed technology designed to create a persistent identity for materials across their lifecycle. The system enables plastics and other materials to carry verifiable data tied to origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, and reuse potential. In effect, this creates material intelligence - a persistent, verifiable identity for physical goods.

In an era where virgin plastic pricing can spike overnight because of geopolitical conflict or oil shocks, verified recycled materials could increasingly become an economic stabilizer, insulating economies from oil shocks and supply disruption.

The implications extend beyond sustainability rhetoric.

If recycled materials can be authenticated, tracked, certified, and trusted at scale, manufacturers may gain greater insulation from oil volatility, raw material shortages, and supply disruptions. That could ultimately help maintain affordability for consumers at a time when inflationary pressure continues spreading through everyday goods. Without it, cost volatility will increasingly pass through to everyday goods.

The stakes are significant because plastic is no longer a niche industrial material. It is the infrastructure of modern life.

Without reliable systems for recovering and verifying recyclable plastics, societies may face a future where essential products become progressively more expensive and less accessible. Recycling, once framed largely as an environmental initiative, may soon become a core mechanism for preserving economic stability and maintaining standards of living.

This is precisely why the "Age of Parity" matters.

Parity is not simply about recycled plastic becoming cost competitive with virgin material. It is about the beginning of a structural shift in how the global economy values, tracks, secures, and reuses physical materials themselves. It is the beginning of a shift from abundance to accountability in the global materials system.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-new-age-of-parity-why-verified-recycling-may-become-1166151