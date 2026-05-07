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WKN: A413D6 | ISIN: US65250K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 21:59
6,125 US-Dollar
-0,41 % -0,025
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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NEWSMAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEWSMAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Audience Surges in April, Hits Records in Growth

Key Programs See Ratings Surges

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company continues to deliver strong audience growth across its cable channel, streaming services, digital properties and social media platforms - further solidifying its position as one of America's fastest-growing news brands.

Now carried on all major cable systems, Newsmax has significantly expanded distribution over the past year with the addition of Hulu Live TV while also successfully renewing all major existing pay-TV agreements, including DISH, Verizon, Mediacom, FUBO, Optimum and Charter.

According to Nielsen data, the Newsmax channel continues its impressive upward trajectory:

  • Total audience reach climbed to 16.6 million viewers in April 2026 - up 27% year-over-year

  • More than 7 million viewers in the key 35-64 demographic tuned in during April 2026

  • Q1 2026 total viewership reached 30.4 million - up 29% versus Q4 2025

Newsmax also posted major ratings gains across its programming lineup in April versus Q1 averages:

  • Wake Up America up 17%

  • Carl Higbie Frontline up 8%

  • Rob Schmitt Tonight up 7%

  • Finnerty up 11%

  • Greg Kelly Reports up 9%

Importantly, all Newsmax dayparts and key demographics witnessed substantial growth in Q1 2026, underscoring the network's broad-based momentum and expanding appeal with viewers nationwide.

Beyond television, Newsmax is rapidly growing its digital footprint.

The Company recently surpassed 25 million social media followers, marking a record-breaking milestone with strong growth across all major platforms.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said the Company's multi-platform strategy is clearly delivering results.

"Our strategy is working. We are continuing to build audiences and engagement across every platform and for every audience," Ruddy said.

"We have a tremendous foundation in the pay-TV ecosystem, and as ratings continue to grow, so do our cable affiliate revenues."

The Company is already projecting a 13% revenue increase in 2026, fueled by accelerating growth in advertising, affiliate fees, streaming and international licensing.

Newsmax also expects significant expansion for Newsmax+, its paid streaming service and Newsmax2, its free streaming channel now available on nearly all major OTT platforms.

The Company has also indicated it is seeing significant growth in international distribution and brand licensing and expects to make announcements on this segment soon.

Today, Newsmax content is available in more than 100 countries worldwide, creating additional opportunities for advertising revenue, licensing partnerships and global brand growth.

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 25 million combined followers. Reuters Institute has said Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Investor Contacts
Newsmax Investor Relations
ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-audience-surges-in-april-hits-records-in-growth-1164804

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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