WillScot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2026.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products - including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment - is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Media@willscot.com