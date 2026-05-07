Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the completion of its 2023 share buyback program and the immediate launch of a new, three-year $1.4 billion share buyback program, as previously announced on March 18, 2026.

This $1.4 billion authorization, together with the $600 million previously approved in March 2025, aligns with the Company's stated capital allocation strategy to target share buybacks of $2 billion over a three-year period, as outlined at the 2025 Analyst and Investor Day. Following approval from the Swiss Takeover Board, the new 2026 program commences on May 8th.

Under the completed $1.6 billion program, initiated on July 28, 2023, Logitech repurchased a total of 17,305,662 shares, representing 10% of the initial share capital.

Details of Logitech's share repurchase history can be found on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com