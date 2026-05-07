MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision and Avular Collaborate to Advance Autonomous Sensing and Drone Integration for Next-Generation Infrastructure Applications

Integrated lidar and modular drone platforms enable scalable autonomy, mapping, and navigation across complex real-world environments

REDMOND, WA AND EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc., (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avular Innovations B.V. to integrate their technologies and accelerate the development of next-generation autonomous systems for civil infrastructure and global commercial applications. By combining MicroVision's high-performance, solid-state lidar, optimized for reduced energy usage and increased operational efficiency, with Avular's modular drone platforms and system integration expertise, the companies are creating a flexible, scalable solution designed to address real-world operational challenges across global markets.

The collaboration focuses on delivering advanced capabilities, including autonomous mission execution in GPS-denied environments, high-fidelity 3D modeling and terrain mapping, collision avoidance in dense and complex settings, and safe launch and landing in unknown locations. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of advanced autonomous drone technologies across the United States and Europe, addressing a variety of high-stakes commercial applications involving civil infrastructure and public safety, such as virtual infrastructure, traffic management, first responders, and facility security.

"This collaboration reflects the growing demand for intelligent perception systems that can operate in complex, real-world environments," said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. "By combining our perception technology with Avular's advanced drone platforms, we are enabling new levels of situational awareness, autonomy, and operational performance for stakeholders."

Joint Demonstration Program to Showcase Operational Impact

As a first step, MicroVision and Avular will launch a joint capability demonstration program integrating MicroVision's lidar and perception software with an Avular drone platform. The demonstrations are designed to validate performance in realistic operational settings while generating opportunities for program funding and broader deployment across western markets.

Beyond the initial demonstrations, the companies will jointly pursue business development opportunities in numerous markets. MicroVision will lead efforts in the United States, leveraging its network and market expertise, while Avular will lead European initiatives, supported by MicroVision's technical capabilities. The collaboration also includes exploration of joint commercial opportunities, including the potential introduction of their combined solution into the U.S. market, supported by MicroVision's regulatory and market access expertise.

Accelerating Innovation Through Complementary Strengths

Under the agreement:

Avular will lead drone system design, drone flight stack including autonomous navigation capabilities, and integration

MicroVision will provide lidar hardware, perception software, and autonomous mapping capabilities

A joint steering committee will guide strategy, execution, and stakeholder engagement

Positioned for the Future of Autonomous Systems

As demand accelerates for autonomous sensing and navigation technologies, this collaboration positions both companies to deliver scalable, production-ready solutions that meet evolving operational requirements.

"This agreement is about moving beyond standalone technologies to integrated, deployable systems," said Albert Maas, CEO of Avular. "MicroVision brings a level of precision, performance, and maturity in perception technology that is critical for real-world deployment. By combining their industry-leading lidar and software capabilities with our advanced drone platforms, we are building highly adaptable solutions that can operate in dynamic environments and truly support the next generation of autonomous operations."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

About Avular

Avular specializes in advanced drone and mobile robot platforms, supporting applications across industrial and commercial markets. As industries face growing challenges such as labor shortages, safety risks, and the need for consistent operations, Avular's robotics solutions address these issues and help keep society running.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.avular.com/, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/avular/, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/avularrobotics/.

MicroVision Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

MicroVision Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

Avular Investor Relations Contact

Yuri Steinbuch

y.steinbuch@avular.com

+31 65 147 8158

Avular Media Contact

Eef Notten - For Avular

e.notten@avular.com

+31 40 304 1586

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-and-avular-collaborate-to-advance-autonomous-sensing-1165083