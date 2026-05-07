

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $120.45 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $72.74 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $129.73 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.856 billion from $1.700 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $120.45 Mln. vs. $72.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $1.856 Bln vs. $1.700 Bln last year.



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