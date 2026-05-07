

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the previous year.



Adjusted net income was $95.9 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $89.1 million, or $1.68 per diluted share in the earlier year.



Total revenue for the period rose to $714.1 million from last year's $617.4 million.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects total revenue of $738.0 million to $740.0 million, and net income of $2.10 to $2.12 per share.



Meanwhile, it anticipates total revenue of $3.036 billion to $3.044 billion, and net income of $9.29 to $9.37 per share for the full year 2026.



During the after-hours, HUBS is trading at $219.00, down 10.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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