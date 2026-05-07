Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held today. Shareholders approved all matters recommended by management, including:

Setting the number of directors at five and electing Yaacov Michlin, Julia Reznick Zilberman, Karin Gurevitz, Igal Kohn and John Sinclair as directors of the Company;

The appointment of Doane Grant Thornton LLP., as the Company's auditors for the year ended December 31, 2025, and for the ensuing year; and





Approve and confirm the Company's "rolling 10%" equity incentive plan.

About DiagnosTear

DiagnosTear is a leading ophthalmic company developing and commercializing disruptive diagnostic solutions for better management of eye diseases. DiagnosTear's TeaRx technology is a diagnostic platform intended for rapid, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) of ophthalmic pathologies through multi-parameter analysis of non-invasively collected tear fluid. The first CE-IVD, and Israeli MoH-approved test based on the TeaRx platform is intended for diagnosis of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES TeaRxTM Dry Eye). This product is not FDA-cleared yet. Beyond DES, DiagnosTear is developing innovative tests based on the TeaRx platform for additional ophthalmic indications. Among others, DiagnosTear's pipeline includes TeaRx Red Eye: The first test of its kind for differential assessment of adenoviral conjunctivitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic conjunctivitis. For additional information about DiagnosTear, please visit https://diagnostear.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: discussions with the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, efforts to improve the test care kits and collaboration with research institutions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, DiagnosTear has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of DiagnosTear believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the non-offering prospectus of DiagnosTear dated November 14, 2024. DiagnosTear does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296544

Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.