

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising from last year while losses narrowed, supported by higher travel demand.



Revenue increased to $3.43 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $2.99 billion in the same period last year. Operating income came in at $251 million, compared with an operating loss of $70 million a year earlier.



Net loss narrowed to $6 million, or $0.05 per share, from a loss of $200 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.



EXPE is currently trading after hours at $231.90, down 20.89 or 8.26 percent on the Nasdaq.



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