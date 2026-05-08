

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income attributable to the company of $297 million, or $0.10 a share, compared to a net loss of $10 million, or $0.08 a share, in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings totaled $422 million, or $0.15 a share, compared to $80 million, or $0.04 a share, in the prior year.



Total revenue increased to $2.941 billion from last year's $1.101 billion.



During after-hours trading, RKT is climbing 3.11 percent to $14.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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