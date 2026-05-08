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WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:24
0,910 Euro
-4,71 % -0,045
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8890,91007.05.
0,9030,91607.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 00:48 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hexagon Composites ASA: Key information relating to potential subsequent offering

OSLO, Norway, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") on 7 May 2026 regarding the conditional allocation of 68,750,000 new shares in the Company in a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent repair offering of up to 15,625,000 new shares at the same subscription price as in the Private Placement (the "SubsequentOffering"). The Subsequent Offering, if carried out, and subject to applicable securities laws, is expected to be directed towards existing eligible shareholders in the Company as of 7 May 2026 (as registered with the VPS two trading days thereafter) who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. The Board will determine detailed eligibility and allocation criteria to be included in a prospectus for the Subsequent Offering.

The following key information is provided with respect to the Subsequent Offering:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Subsequent Offering were announced: 7 May 2026

Last day including right: 7 May 2026

Ex-date: 8 May 2026

Record date: 11 May 2026

Date of approval: On or about 4 June 2026 (date of annual general meeting)

Maximum number of new shares: 15,625,000

Subscription price: NOK 8.00 per share

Shall the rights be listed: No

Other information: The Subsequent Offering is subject to, among other things, completion of the Private Placement, publication of a prospectus and the annual general meeting resolving to authorize the Board to issue new shares in the Subsequent Offering. Whether or not the Subsequent Offering will ultimately take place, will depend inter alia on the development of the price of the shares in the Company after completion of the Private Placement, and the Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or to cancel the Subsequent Offering.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--key-information-relating-to-potential-subsequent-offering,c4346231

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-key-information-relating-to-potential-subsequent-offering-302766348.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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