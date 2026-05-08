Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"), a pioneer in engineering the fundamental infrastructure for the next generation of quantum systems, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. This strategic expansion into the European capital markets is intended to broaden QuantumCore's shareholder base and increase liquidity as the Company advances its superconducting amplifier and cryogenic hardware platform for quantum computing applications.

In conjunction with its Frankfurt listing, QuantumCore has engaged Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss"), a Switzerland-based international consulting and investor relations firm, to support the Company's investor awareness and strategic communications initiatives across Germany and broader German-speaking Europe. Under the consulting agreement, Euroswiss will assist with investor communications, business development initiatives, and strategic market awareness activities focused on expanding QuantumCore's presence within the European investment community.

The engagement with Euroswiss is for an initial twelve-month term commencing on May 8, 2026, with total compensation of CAD$90,000 payable in quarterly installments.

Euroswiss' contact information is as follows: Sempacher Str. 15, 6003 Luzern, Switzerland, attention: Jan-Eric Soetbeer email: js@euroswiss.group, telephone: +34 654 08 63 34. Euroswiss currently holds no securities of QuantumCore.

Management Commentary

Eugene Profis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore, commented:

"Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks a significant step in our mission to build the backbone of the quantum era. As we continue advancing our superconducting amplifier and cryogenic hardware platform, engaging with the European investment community is a natural progression. This listing provides a gateway for international partners and investors to participate in our growth as we tackle the critical barriers of signal noise and thermal management, which are essential for scaling quantum processors from hundreds to millions of qubits.

Germany and continental Europe represent important markets for advanced technologies and quantum innovation. Through our engagement with Euroswiss, we believe QuantumCore is well positioned to expand awareness of our infrastructure-focused approach and strengthen relationships with European investors interested in the rapidly emerging quantum computing sector."

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a quantum infrastructure company focused on developing enabling hardware technologies for the quantum computing ecosystem. The Company is advancing superconducting amplifier platforms and cryogenic signal technologies intended to support the next generation of scalable quantum computing systems.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.