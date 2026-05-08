

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (O39.SI, OCBC.SI) reported net profit of S$1.97 billion for the first quarter of 2026, 5% above S$1.88 billion, a year ago, underpinned by record non-interest income. Group EPS was S$1.76 compared to S$1.68.



Total income for the period was S$3.83 billion, up 5% from prior year. Net interest income declined by 5% to S$2.22 billion. Non-interest income rose 23% to S$1.61 billion, and comprised more than 40% of total income.



Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are trading at S$21.97, up 0.41%.



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