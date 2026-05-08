Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 8 May 2026 - In its qualitative Q1 2026 business update, Lonza1 reported a strong performance across its CDMO business in line with the expected trajectory for Full-Year 2026. As expected, due to a lower prior year base, campaign timing and product releases, and planned site shutdowns, CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin will be notably stronger in the first half of 2026 than in the second half.
Resilience of Lonza's Business Model
1 Lonza and CDMO mean excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI).
About Lonza
Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Lonza Contact Details
Daniel Buchta
Victoria Morgan
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2323528
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2323528 08-May-2026 CET/CEST