

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - MercadoLibre (MELI) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $417 million from $494 million, prior year. Net income available to shareholders per common share was $8.23 compared to $9.74. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $857 million from $935 million.



First quarter Net revenues and financial income was $8.85 billion compared to $5.94 billion, last year. Total Payment Volume was $87.2 billion, up 50% year-over-year. Gross Merchandise Volume was $19.0 billion, up 42%.



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