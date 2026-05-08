

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - IHI Corporation (IHICF) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY160.992 billion, or JPY151.86 per share. This compares with JPY112.740 billion, or JPY106.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to JPY1.643 trillion from JPY1.626 trillion last year.



IHI Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY160.992 Bln. vs. JPY112.740 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY151.86 vs. JPY106.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.643 Tn vs. JPY1.626 Tn last year.



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