

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY73.285 billion, or JPY64.45 per share. This compares with JPY41.346 billion, or JPY35.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to JPY810.012 billion from JPY712.556 billion last year.



Kubota Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY73.285 Bln. vs. JPY41.346 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY64.45 vs. JPY35.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY810.012 Bln vs. JPY712.556 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 184.69 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.150 T



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