

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than three-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial output climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in March, following a 5.3 percent rebound in February. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since June 2022, when output rose 9.0 percent.



Among main sectors, output produced in the mining and quarrying sector logged a strong growth of 12.8 percent, and manufacturing production recorded an increase of 5.9 percent.



Chemical industry output advanced 20.9 percent from last year, and utility sector production was 15.7 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.8 percent after rising 3.2 percent in February.



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