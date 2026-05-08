

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 1.1722 against the euro, 1.3548 against the pound and 156.95 against the yen.



The greenback rose to 0.7808 against the franc, from an early nearly 2-month low of 0.7766.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen and 0.81 against the franc.



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