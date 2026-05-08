

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (KLI1.F) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY132.986 billion, or JPY210.42 per share. This compares with JPY305.384 billion, or JPY460.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to JPY1.018 trillion from JPY1.047 trillion last year.



Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY132.986 Bln. vs. JPY305.384 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY210.42 vs. JPY460.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.018 Tn vs. JPY1.047 Tn last year.



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