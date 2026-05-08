

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (SGHHF) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY59.066 billion, or JPY98.17 per share. This compares with JPY58.120 billion, or JPY92.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to JPY1.644 trillion from JPY1.479 trillion last year.



SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY59.066 Bln. vs. JPY58.120 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY98.17 vs. JPY92.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.644 Tn vs. JPY1.479 Tn last year.



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