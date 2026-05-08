

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TIS Inc. (TISNF, 3626.T), a Japanese information technology services company, on Friday announced that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half and full year.



For the six-month period to September 30 (the first half), TIS Inc. anticipates a net income of JPY 26 billion, up 9.6% from last year. Basic income per share is anticipated to be at JPY 123.67. The company projects sales of JPY 300 billion, up 4% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the company expects a net income of JPY 57 billion, or JPY 271.70 per basic share, on sales of JPY 620 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the IT service provider has posted a net income of JPY 46.624 billion, or JPY 204.91 per basic share, on sales of JPY 596.479 billion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 45 per share, up from JPY 42 per share in the previous year.



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