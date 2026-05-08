

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial output growth moderated in March after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 3.0 percent yearly in March, slower than the 6.2 percent growth in February.



The annual growth in manufacturing eased to 3.5 percent from 6.4 percent. The slowdown in overall industrial output growth was also influenced by renewed falls of 6.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, in the mining and quarrying and utility sectors.



Data showed that construction output expanded 7.4 percent annually after remaining stagnant in the prior month.



Monthly, industrial output fell 2.0 percent in March, in contrast to a 3.8 percent rebound in February.



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