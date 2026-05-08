

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LY Corporation (YOJ.F) released a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY193.692 billion, or JPY27.85 per share. This compares with JPY153.465 billion, or JPY20.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LY Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY198.962 billion or JPY28.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to JPY2.036 trillion from JPY1.917 trillion last year.



LY Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY193.692 Bln. vs. JPY153.465 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY27.85 vs. JPY20.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.036 Tn vs. JPY1.917 Tn last year.



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