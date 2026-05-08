Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) (the "Company" or "Eureka") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on its Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project, located in British Columbia.

The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cabin Lake Property, Omineca Mining District British Columbia", has an effective date of May 5, 2026, and was authored and prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Eureka holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Project, a polymetallic silver-lead-zinc-gold exploration project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia with access to infrastructure.

The Technical Report provides a review of the Project, including its geological setting, historical exploration, and recommendations for future work programs. The report establishes a technical foundation for advancing exploration activities and supports the Company's strategy of advancing mineral exploration assets in stable jurisdictions.

A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp. is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of assets in Canada. Eureka holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium-Scandium Project located in north-eastern Quebec, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Silver-Lead-Zinc-Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296578

Source: Eureka Lithium Corp.