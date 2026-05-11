Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Eureka Lithium Corp." to "Eureka Metals Corp."

The name change reflects the Company's strategic evolution beyond lithium exploration and aligns with its recently announced acquisition of Stairway Mining. Through Stairway, Eureka holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Quebec, which is prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, which is prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization. These additions broaden the Company's exposure to multiple critical and strategic metals and position Eureka as a diversified metals exploration company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of Eureka Metals Corp. on or about May 14, 2026.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade under its existing trading symbols on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). The CUSIP and ISIN will change to 298601105 and CA2986011054 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

CEO Comment

"The transition to Eureka Metals Corp. reflects the evolution of the Company and the broader commodity exposure established through the acquisition of Stairway Mining," said Danny Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With the addition of the Tyee Titanium Project and the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project, combined with a strong treasury following our recent financing, we believe the Company is well-positioned to advance multiple exploration initiatives across a diversified portfolio of metals projects in Canada."

About Eureka Metals Corp.

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of mineral projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Quebec, which is prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, which is prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296859

Source: Eureka Lithium Corp.