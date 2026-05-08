

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMS.MC) Friday said that its profit rose in the first quarter, helped by good performance in the Air IT Solutions segment. Group revenue rose 3.1 percent from last year, and the company also reiterated its annual outlook.



On the MCE, AMS.MC is up 4.1 percent on Friday's trading at 52.94 euros.



The Spanish technology company, which caters to airlines and tourism sectors, reported first-quarter profit of 356.9 million euros or 0.83 euros per share, higher than 355.3 million euros or 0.79 euros per share in the year-ago quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was 371.4 million euros or 0.86 euros per share in the three months, compared to 363.7 million euros or 0.82 euros per share in the prior-year period.



Quarterly group revenue rose to 1.68 billion euros from 1.63 billion euros in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, the growth was 8 percent. The company's operating income was 474.9 million euros, up 2.8 percent from last year's 461.8 million euros.



According to Amadeus IT Group, adjusted EBITDA climbed 7.5 percent to 661.4 million euros from 628.3 million euros in the corresponding period a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said that it is currently expecting to deliver results within guided expectations.



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