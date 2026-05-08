

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as U.S. President Donald Trump says a ceasefire with Iran still holds, both sides exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday.



U.S. Central Command said its forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as three U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.



Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason transited the international sea passage, CENTCOM said in a press release. No U.S. assets were struck.



It added that U.S. forces eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.



The US said Iran launched missiles, drones and small boats against three of its warships, in what it called an 'unprovoked attack'. Trump said Iran 'trifled with us today'.



Iran's top military command alleged that an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz were attacked by U.S.



It also said U.S. forces launched air strikes targeting many civilian areas in Iran's coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island.



Iran said it retaliated, inflicting 'significant damage' to American military ships.



Trump said on social media that the American warships 'transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire'.



'There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy. These boats went to the bottom of the Sea, quickly and efficiently. Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!' Trump weote on Truth Social.



Trump warned that the United States will knock Iran's nuclear weapons out 'a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, fast.'



He added that the three Destroyers will now rejoin the U.S. Naval Blockade, terming it as a 'Wall of Steel.'



Elsewhere, the UAE Defense Ministry said its air defenses were actively engaging with missile and drone attacks launched from Iran Friday.



The escalation in the Middle East immediately reflected in the international oil market.



Brent crude rose nearly 3 percent on Friday before falling down the $100 mark, while the US-traded WTI was trading around $94 per barrel.



Meanwhile, Bahrain and the United States have circulated a draft Security Council resolution calling for Iran to cease attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, their ambassadors outlined to journalists at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.



The text is supported by Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



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